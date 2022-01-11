Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $213,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

