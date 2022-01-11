Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 30,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKG opened at $135.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.39.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

