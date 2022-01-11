PAID Network Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $43.51 million and $432,742.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00079857 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.70 or 0.07531612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,844.77 or 0.99913479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00067289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003120 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

