Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 77.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,557,634 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 1.8% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $420,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $571,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $16,457,469.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,644,465 shares of company stock worth $111,485,482. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.