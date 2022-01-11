Papa John’s International, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PZZA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $127.07 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -309.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 219,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,908,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,891,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

