Papp L Roy & Associates Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,552 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in General Electric were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.19, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.99. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

