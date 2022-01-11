Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $400.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

