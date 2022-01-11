Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 4,854 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 27.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.67.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works stock opened at $170.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

