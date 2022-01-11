Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 13.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter.

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, CFO Walter Rusnak purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,036. Corporate insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

