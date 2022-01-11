Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Short Interest Update

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 619,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

PDCO opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

