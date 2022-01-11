PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 95.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,652,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PayPal by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $182.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.40 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

