PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 86.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PayPal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $182.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.40 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.38. The stock has a market cap of $214.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

