PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.05 Per Share

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $8.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.04. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. PDC Energy has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.02 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $255,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,463,994. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,770,000 after buying an additional 598,367 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 212.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,493,000 after buying an additional 595,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

