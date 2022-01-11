Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.44%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $772,842. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 30,482 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

