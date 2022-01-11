Peet DeFi (old) Price Hits $1.06 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (old) (CURRENCY:PTE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Peet DeFi (old) has traded flat against the US dollar. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peet DeFi (old) has a total market cap of $42,114.56 and approximately $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00082024 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.57 or 0.07411657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,788.43 or 1.00020887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00068274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003113 BTC.

About Peet DeFi (old)

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi (old)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peet DeFi (old) directly using US dollars.

