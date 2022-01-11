People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,342 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,218 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 2,228,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,452 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,664.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,458,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

