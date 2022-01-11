PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.09.

PKI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.48.

NYSE PKI opened at $183.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

