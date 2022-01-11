Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.93

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 3887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.77% and a return on equity of 2,548.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 152,604 shares during the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

