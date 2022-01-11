PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and preparing to commercialize treatments for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as Cell-in-a-Box(R). The Company’s patented technology is used in the treatment of several types of cancer, including advanced, inoperable pancreatic cancer and diabetes. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PMCB opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63.

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that PharmaCyte Biotech will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMCB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

