Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 2,777 shares.The stock last traded at $9.45 and had previously closed at $9.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.