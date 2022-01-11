Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 2,777 shares.The stock last traded at $9.45 and had previously closed at $9.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 5,208.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

