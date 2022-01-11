Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,238 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE:PM opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

