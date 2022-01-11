PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Tops $0.0436 on Major Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $2.90 million and $268,988.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00062729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005938 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.