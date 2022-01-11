Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Position in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 215,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.15% of Latch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTCH. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth about $128,835,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth about $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth about $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,967,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTCH stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Latch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Latch, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

LTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

