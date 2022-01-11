Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $7,856,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $9,820,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALCC opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

