Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 395 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Saia by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Saia by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia stock opened at $284.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.35 and its 200 day moving average is $270.54. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.16 and a twelve month high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.