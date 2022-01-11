Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 70,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 13.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. UBS Group downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of MGP opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.56%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

