PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PCQ stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.12. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 19,943 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.