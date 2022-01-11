PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

PDI stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.