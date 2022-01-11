PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

