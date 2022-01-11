Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 1,725 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of J. M. Smucker worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $842,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $6,002,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 17.5% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 15.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $143.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.01. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $144.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

