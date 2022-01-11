Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 29,477 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 277.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,477 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 184.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DRI opened at $146.98 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.89 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.