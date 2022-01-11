Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 2,885 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 84.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 16.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 12.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TER opened at $156.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.72. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

