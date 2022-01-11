Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 57,666 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,666 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in US Foods by 46.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,241 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in US Foods by 110.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,267 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in US Foods by 234.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,555,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,287 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in US Foods by 148.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,368,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 818,089 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of US Foods by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 5,624,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,756,000 after buying an additional 799,500 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE USFD opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 236.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

