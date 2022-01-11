Piper Sandler Lowers Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target to $35.00

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENVX. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $39.48.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

