Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,890 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 43.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 151.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 2.55. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

