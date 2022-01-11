Pivot Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $75,191.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pivot Token has a market cap of $374,868.62 and approximately $75,191.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

