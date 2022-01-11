Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. 284,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,448. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

