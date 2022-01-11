Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE PAA opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 2.15.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

