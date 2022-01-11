PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,343 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASND. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $116.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.94. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASND. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

