PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 143 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $146.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.82. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $138.04 and a twelve month high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LBRDA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

