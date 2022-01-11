PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

RYT stock opened at $310.12 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $247.33 and a one year high of $327.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.54.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.