PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $83,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

APO stock opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.25. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 75,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $5,116,211.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 642,534 shares of company stock valued at $45,885,389. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

