PolkaWar (PWAR) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.02 Million

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and $1.02 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00060352 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00080573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.77 or 0.07556166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,518.25 or 1.00030376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00067729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003105 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 25,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.