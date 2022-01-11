Portman Ltd Invests $2.26 Million in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Portman Ltd purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. Bill.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Portman Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after acquiring an additional 378,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after acquiring an additional 454,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Bill.com by 47.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Bill.com by 12.4% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,265,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,927,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bill.com by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,349,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,222,000 after acquiring an additional 187,633 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total value of $2,973,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $536,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 448,616 shares of company stock worth $133,618,785. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,708. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.64 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.89 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.39.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

