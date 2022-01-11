Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $476,801.97

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $476,801.97 and approximately $8,123.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00005727 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00056704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00085294 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.57 or 0.07309239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,638.05 or 0.99962410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

