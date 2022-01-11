Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 636,589,221 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of £37.87 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.20.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

