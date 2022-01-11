Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.63 on February 25th

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:PHP opened at GBX 150.17 ($2.04) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 143.20 ($1.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.31). The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 150.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.79.

PHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.23) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.39) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 173.71 ($2.36).

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

