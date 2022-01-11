Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,431,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.20 and a 200 day moving average of $105.51.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

