Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 26.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $290.64 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

