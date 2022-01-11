Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 432 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $224,000. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 42.3% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 268,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,980,000 after buying an additional 80,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

Shares of UPS opened at $211.73 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

